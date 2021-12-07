12 Strays of Christmas: Suba the Labrador Retriever

WACO, Texas – December 7 is Day Five of a new holiday tradition, with the help of our friends at the Humane Society of Central Texas, called the 12 Strays of Christmas.

We at FOX 44 News are featuring a different dog each day in hopes of finding him or her a home.

Suba is a three-year-old labrador retriever who has been at the shelter for more than a year. He is an easy-going guy, and would prefer to be the only dog in the household.

Suba already knows some basic commands, does great on walks, and loves attention! He is a super sweet boy.

If you want to take Suba home, you can call the Humane Society of Central Texas at 254-754-1454, or go to the shelter at 2032 Circle Road in Waco.