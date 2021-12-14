WACO, Texas – December 14 is Day Ten of a new holiday tradition, with the help of our friends at the Humane Society of Central Texas, called the 12 Strays of Christmas.

We at FOX 44 are featuring a different dog each day in hopes of finding him or her a home.

Meet Yogi – a two year old who adores people. Yogi is already neutered and is super smart! He is a fast learner and will pick things up very quickly.

If you are thinking of someone to go on walks with you or to watch FOX 44 with, Yogi is your guy! If you want to take him home, you can call the Humane Society of Central Texas at 254-754-1454, or go to the shelter at 2032 Circle Road in Waco.