12-year-old dies from injuries sustained in Waco crash

WACO, Texas – A 12-year-old girl has died due to injuries sustained in a crash in Waco.

Waco Police officers investigated an auto-pedestrian crash Monday, which occurred near the 10000 Block of Orchid Lane and Salam Way.

The incident involved a 12-year-old on a bicycle – identified as Alina Miller, of China Spring – and a driver. The driver was traveling west on Orchid Lane, and Miller was riding her bike south on Salam Way.

Miller was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The driver stayed on scene to help with the investigation.

This investigation is ongoing.

Source: Waco Police Department