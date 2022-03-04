WACO, Texas – A 12-year-old girl is in the hospital after being struck by a vehicle on Thursday afternoon.

The Waco Police Department tells FOX 44 News that they received a call at 4:30 p.m., and were dispatched to the corner of 65th Street and Sanger Avenue – where a 2017 black GMC pickup truck struck the girl.

Police say the truck was traveling on Sanger Avenue. Witnesses say the girl accidentally stepped out in front of the truck.

Waco Police say the girl was cooperative with authorities. She was transported to a nearby hospital for “possible serious” injuries.

Source: Waco Police Department