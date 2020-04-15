12-year-old in hospital after auto-bicycle accident

BRYAN, Texas- A 12-year-old old is recovering from critical injuries after an auto-bicycle accident.

On April 14th, at 6:32 P.M. Officers responded to a major accident in the 2300 block of Sandy Point Road.

Officers learned that a Nissan Titan was traveling southbound struck a 12-year-old who was riding his bicycle southbound on the shoulder of the roadway.

The 12-year-old was transported to Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s Medical Center in Temple, Texas where he has stabilized but has critical injuries.

The driver of the Titan remains cooperative with the investigation and has been issued a citation for Failure to Control Speed.