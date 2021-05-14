$137K awarded in scholarships by Heart O’ Texas Fair and Rodeo

WACO, Texas – The Heart O’ Texas Fair & Rodeo awarded $137,000 in scholarships to 36 Central Texas students for the 2020-21 academic year.

This continues the Fair & Rodeo’s tradition and mission of giving back through youth scholarships.

On Thursday night, students and their families attended the organization’s Scholar Recognition Banquet, underwritten by Alliance Bank Central Texas. Students receiving scholarships represented the following schools: Arp, Belton, Burkham Home Academy, C.H. Yoe, Corsicana, Gatesville, Groveton, Hallettsville, Harker Heights, Mart, McGregor, Midway, Miles, Normangee, Rice, Robinson, Rogers, Rudder, Thorndale, Thrall, Troy, TSTC, and Whitney.

The Top Scholar of the evening was Lexy Ide, from Rogers High School, who received the Top Scholar and Board of Directors Scholarship in the amount of $20,000. The Reserve Top Scholar was Courtney Thurman from Rudder High School, and she received the Reserve Top Scholar and Heart O’ Texas Fair & Rodeo Scholarship for $15,000. Zachary Hoelscher, from Robinson High School, took home a $10,000 scholarship. Luke Read, from Belton High School, and Jenna Coward, from Gatesville High School, both received a $5,000 scholarship rounding out the top five recipients for the evening.

These scholarships are part of the Heart O’ Texas Fair & Rodeo’s annual commitment of providing scholarships to Central Texas students which is made possible thanks to our sponsors and volunteers. Each year, volunteer committees spend hours raising money through various fundraisers to contribute to this fund. Since its beginning, the Heart O’ Texas Fair & Rodeo has committed more than $3.5 million to the youth of Central Texas.

Source: Heart O’ Texas Fair & Rodeo