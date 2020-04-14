13th ESC deploy to Detroit to provide support for COVID-19 response

FORT HOOD, Texas – Fort Hood says the 13th ESC deployment to Detroit is providing support for COVID-19 response.

Brig. Gen. Darren Werner, Commanding General of the 13th Expeditionary Sustainment Command, spoke about a Defense Support of Civil Authorities mission and the role of the 13th ESC on April 12th 2020, in Detroit, Michigan.

The 13th ESC is providing medical and logistical support to Federal Emergency Management Agency regions five, six, and seven – which encompasses 15 states.

U.S. Northern Command, through U. S. Army North, is providing military support to the Federal Emergency Management Agency to help communities in need.

Source: Fort Hood Press Center