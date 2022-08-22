WHITNEY, Texas (FOX 44) – A 14-year-old boy has drowned in a pool at a Lake Whitney lodge.

The Hill County Sheriff’s Office investigated this death on Saturday. First responders from Whitney Fire & Rescue were dispatched to a lodge on Tejas Trail just after 4:30 p.m. Initial reports indicated the boy might have hit his head on the pool, and was not breathing.

According to the Hill County Sheriff’s Office, it was later determined through surveillance footage that he may have suffered a medical emergency and drowned.

The boy was reportedly from Irving and visiting the area with his family. An autopsy has been ordered.

This is a developing story.