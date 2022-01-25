WACO, Texas – A Waco apartment building caught fire early Tuesday morning.

Crews were dispatched to a two-alarm structure fire at The Flats on Chapel, located at 9821 Chapel Road, with the first call coming in just minutes before midnight. It was reported that flames were seen coming through the roof as the first units arrived. The fire was reported under control within an hour.

The building involved was a two-story structure, and contained eight apartment units.



(Courtesy: Waco Fire Department)

Police officers arriving on the scene assisted firefighters in knocking on doors to alert some occupants to evacuate.

The Red Cross was contacted to assist those who would be displaced. The organization says there were a total of 15 people displaced, and seven of the units are uninhabitable.

The written fire report indicated major damage to the structure – with a portion of the roof burned off and several apartments sustaining water, heat and smoke damage.

The report indicated it appeared the fire had been almost exclusively in the attic and the roof. The cause of the fire remained under investigation at midday Tuesday. It was noted in the report that two circuit breakers were tripped when the electrical panels were checked, and before all power to the structure was cut off.

There were no injuries reported among occupants, with three injuries among the 34 firefighters on the scene. The initial estimate of damage was set at $220,000.

Source: Waco Fire Department