16 vehicles burglarized in Bryan subdivision

BRYAN, Texas – Deputies with the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office responded to multiple calls on August 24th for Burglary of a Motor Vehicle throughout the Meadowcreek subdivision.

Sometime between 2:00 a.m. and 6:00 a.m., 16 vehicles were burglarized. Some of the vehicles were only rummaged through and had nothing stolen. However, others had miscellaneous items stolen – including a handgun.

Security footage was provided by a victim, showing three men involved in this criminal episode. Bryan PD has provided a video for release to the public that you can view below.

If you have any information regarding these individuals, you can contact Investigator Dennis (979-361-4942) or Investigator Ostiguin (979-361-4955). To remain anonymous, you can contact Crimestoppers at 979-775-TIPS (8477).

Source: Bryan Police Department