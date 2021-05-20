16 Year-Old Killed In Crash in Bynum

Bynum,TX- DPS released the details of a crash that claimed the life of a teenager this week.

On Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at approximately 3:50 p.m., DPS Troopers responded to a crash on SH 171 near FM 1243, northwest of Bynum. A Ford F-350 pickup truck traveling southbound attempted to pass a vehicle that reduced its speed in preparation for a turn. As the Ford entered the northbound lane to pass, it crashed into an International truck tractor traveling northbound.

An ambulance took the driver of the Ford,16-year-old Patrick Kucera, to Hill Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The driver of the truck tractor was transported to Hill Regional Hospital to be treated for a possible injury.

Kucera was a student at Penelope High School, according to his obituary. The high school opened Wolverine Gym Wednesday so staff and students could share memories of him. Counselors were also there to help.

The investigation is still active and ongoing. Troopers want to remind citizens that all distractions – whether texting, eating, grooming or having a conversation – can be dangerous. Every driver and every passenger, regardless of age, can be impacted by distracted driving.