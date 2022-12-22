ROBERTSON COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – All lanes are blocked on Highway 79 in Robertson County due to an 18-wheeler accident.

The Robertson County Sheriff’s Office says the accident occurred near the Sanderson Farms Feed Mill at 6:35 a.m. Thursday. They say this is about four to five miles from the Leon County Line.

No injuries have been reported. The 18-wheeler was the only vehicle involved. The Robertson County Sheriff’s Office says the area will require cleanup and will be closed for several hours.

This is a developing story. FOX 44 News will have more information as it becomes available.