COLLEGE STATION, Texas – An 18-wheeler collided with a Union Pacific train in College Station on Monday morning.

This happened at the South Dowling Road crossing, at approximately 8:00 a.m. The train was traveling from Spring, Texas to Fort Worth, and the crossing was marked with a gate and lights.

The College Station Police and Fire Departments responded to the scene. A wrecker also assisted to clear the scene. The truck’s driver was transported to the hospital by an ambulance, and is suspected to have non-incapacitating injuries.

Union Pacific and College Station Police are investigating.

Source: College Station Police Department