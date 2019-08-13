18 wheeler crash blocks Interstate for hours, driver critical

A crash involving a single 18-wheeler late Monday night trapped the driver inside the cab and blocked I-35 southbound for several hours in the Lacy Lakeview area.

DPS spokesman Ryan Howard said the crash occurred about 10:00 p.m. near Crest Drive.

Investigating troopers said the truck apparently ran over an unknown object in the roadway, the swerved into the concrete barrier on the inside shoulder.

The rig continued forward and struck an upright support beam for a highway sign, trapping the driver in the cab.

Emergency rescue crews worked to extricate the driver who was then taken to Baylor Scott & White Hospital in Waco where he was reported in critical condition Tuesday morning.

The blocked roadway was reported cleared just before 6:00 a.m. Tuesday/