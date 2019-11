An 18-wheeler crash at the intersection of Highways 6 and 84 is backing up traffic right now in Waco.

FOX44’s Cameron Stuart is on the scene and says the tractor-trailer is laying on its side with firefighters and police officers surrounding it.

Right now there is no word on injuries and there are no ambulances at the intersection.

Police are advising that motorists stay away from the area while the crash is cleaned up.