18-wheeler crash shuts down Milam County highway for hours

THORNDALE, Texas- An 18 wheeler tanker truck accident led to the closing of Highway 79 at Berry Lane in Thorndale just after 1 a.m.

The tanker carrying fuel and diesel rolled over blocking all five lanes of Highway 79.

Minor injuries have been reported.

A secondary crash occurred when a pickup hit the rolled-over tanker.

Traffic is being detoured on Highway 79 along FM 112 or FM 1331 off Highway 79.

For those going to Thorndale for Covid-19 testing, traffic will be diverted onto FM 486, and Police ask for the public’s patience while seeking testing.

