WACO, Texas – The Waco Police Department is telling the public to expect delays on the morning commute.

The department posted on social media Tuesday morning that a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 6, near Imperial Drive, has caused backup to the New Road area.

Police tell FOX 44 News a call came in at 7:53 a.m., and that an 18-wheeler and three passenger vehicles were involved.

No injuries have been reported. It is unknown what caused this crash.