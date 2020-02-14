18-wheeler tips over at LaSalle Circle

An 18-wheeler tipped over in Robinson Friday afternoon, forcing part of the LaSalle Circle to be shut down.

The driver of the truck was not injured in the crash, and no other cars were involved.

Police could not say how for sure what caused the truck to fall on its side, but one officer did say it may have been because of how fast it was going.

A crane was called in to lift the truck back onto its wheels, because it was full of cargo. No word yet on how long that will take.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area.