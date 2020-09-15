19-year-old charged with Manslaughter in July assault

WACO, Texas – A detective from the Waco Police Department’s Special Crimes Division served a warrant Tuesday afternoon charging a Waco man with Manslaughter.

Officers were dispatched to the 800 block of N 11th Street on July 13th for an Assault in Progress. When officers arrived at the scene, they learned 19-year-old Jason Ivy started attacking multiple individuals at 800 N 11th Street – inside of the residence with a baseball bat.

Those individuals then moved the fight out to the street, where the assault continued. During the attack, Steven Ray Sanders was called to residence to help gain control over Ivy. After Sanders arrived at the house, he was attacked by Ivy.

During the physical altercation between Sanders and Ivy, Sanders was punched, kicked, bitten and was stabbed in the back by a small knife. Because of Ivy’s actions, officers arrested him that night and charged him with three counts of Aggravated Assault involving three separate victims.

Also that night, Sanders was transported to a local hospital to receive medical treatment for injuries sustained during the altercation. Unfortunately, later that night, Sanders died. After an autopsy was completed, investigators learned Sanders died of a heart attack caused by the physical stress of the attack. Sanders was 43 years old when he died.

As a result of Ivy’s actions the day of the altercation, an arrest warrant was served charging him with Manslaughter. He was still in jail from the three aggravated assault charges from the night of the incident.

Source: Waco Police Department