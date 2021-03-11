19-year-old indicted in shooting of three people in Killeen

A Bell County Grand Jury has returned a three-count indictment against a 19-year-old Killeen man in connection with the shooting of three people in the 2700 block of Alma Drive.

Shyheim Khali Matthews has remained in the Bell County Jail in lieu of $310,000 bond since being booked in back in December.

Police spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said the preliminary investigation revealed that the three 18-year-old male victims were sitting inside a parked gold Mercedes Sedan on Alma Drive when an SUV of unknown color drove by and occupants fired gunshots towards the vehicle.

The investigation went quickly and the next day detectives presented the case to the Bell County District Attorney’s office and a complaint was returned charging 19-year-old Shyheim Khali Matthews, of Killeen, with Aggravated Assault.

On Tuesday, December 29, Matthews was found in a vehicle with three other occupants, and a traffic stop was initiated. The vehicle failed to stop, and after a short pursuit the vehicle halted near the intersection of Andover Drive and Baumann Drive. Matthews and the three occupants fled on foot from the vehicle.

Detectives with the Killeen Police Department, the FBI Violent Crimes Task Force, and U.S. Marshals Service – Lone Star Fugitive Task Force, pursued Matthews and the three individuals on foot. Officers apprehended all four suspects and took them into custody without incident. Four loaded handguns – one stolen out of Killeen – and illegal narcotics were seized from the scene.