198 years in prison for convicted trafficker

A 54th District Court Jury Thursday found Clyde Alexis Vanterpool guilty on two counts of trafficking of a person and later sentenced him to 99 years in prison on each count.

The judge then ordered the sentences to be stacked or served back to back.

Vanterpool had been accused of picking up two under-age boys in Cameron Park and getting them to go with him after offering to buy them cigarettes.

He was then accused of giving them alcohol which lead to sexual activity.

The boys were then taken back to Cameron Park and released.

Both had been runaways at the time.