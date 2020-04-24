1st Cavalry Division at Fort Hood to deploy to Europe

WASHINGTON – The Department of the Army announced Friday the 1st Cavalry Division Headquarters stationed at Fort Hood, Texas, will deploy to Europe in support of Atlantic Resolve this summer.

The 1st Cavalry Division Headquarters contingent will replace the 1st Infantry Division Headquarters as the Atlantic Resolve Division Headquarters (Forward) in Poznan, Poland, in support of the United States’ commitment to NATO allies and partners.

“The First Team is well-led, expertly maintained and truly ready for this mission,” said Maj. Gen. Jeffery Broadwater, 1st Cavalry Division commander. “We have trained for many months to prepare to serve in Europe and we are excited to work directly with our allies and partners to deter potential threats and build readiness, lethality and interoperability.”

For more information, contact the 1st Cavalry Division public affairs officer, Lt. Col. Christopher Brautigan, at christopher.r.brautigam.mil@mail.mil or 254-287-9398.

Source: 1st Cavalry Division Headquarters