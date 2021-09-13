1st Cavalry Division celebrates 100 years

FORT HOOD, Texas – The 1st Cavalry Division is celebrating 100 years.

Commanders and soldiers came together for a cake-cutting ceremony on Monday. First officially activated on this date in 1921 at Fort Bliss, it was a mounted division.

The team was first in Manila in February 1945, the first to lead occupational forces into Japan, and the first in Pyongyang in October 1950 – earning the monkier “The First Team.”

There will be several events happening next week to mark the 1st Cav’s first century in operation. These include a parade, sports competitions, and a race with unit colors.

