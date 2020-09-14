1st Cavalry Division celebrates 99 years

FORT HOOD, Texas – Happy 99th birthday to the 1st Cavalry Division!

To celebrate, soldiers from the 1st Cav held a cake cutting ceremony Monday morning.

The 1st Cavalry Division is one of the most decorated combat divisions of the U.S. Army. It was formally activated in 1921 in Fort Bliss – the horseback soldiers patrolled west Texas and the Mexican border.

During World War II, the Division traded in its horses for dismounted cavalry due to technology advances. Now the cavalry is stationed at Fort Hood.