1st Cavalry Division tests new artillery system

(file photo)

FORT HOOD, Texas – If you saw smoke near Fort Hood this morning, it was because the 1st Cavalry Division was testing out a new artillery system.

The GREYWOLF Brigade received a new Paladin as part of the U.S. Army’s continued modernization efforts.

The Paladin is an enhanced artillery system with key-support for a variety of potential combat missions. The Paladin includes upgrades to its hull, turret, engine and suspension systems to offer increased reliability, survivability and performance.

Source: Fort Hood Press Center

