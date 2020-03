The Texas Department of State Health Services is reporting a case of COVID-19 in Falls County Monday.

This is the first in the county. So far, there are few details about the patient or where the person lives in the county.

TDSHS says there are currently more than 350 cases in Texas and eight people have died from the virus.

Dallas County has the most cases, with 33 as of Monday, 12 p.m. Harris County, which includes Houston has 27. Travis County, the home of Austin, has 22.