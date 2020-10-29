2 Arrested in Connection To September shooting death

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
waco_police_20150327025533

Waco, TX- Waco Police have arrested two suspects and are looking for a third in connection with a September 25th shooting death of a 21-year-old man.

Kyle Eric Depolito, age 18 from Bellmead and Jose A Herrera, age 19 from Hillsboro, are being held on charges of capital murder with bond set at $1 million each.

It was at about 7:40 AM September 25 that Waco officers received a call at 312 Wagon Wheel in Waco initially of a possible suicide of a resident of the home.

However, after officers arrived, they were able to learn that something else had happened, and the investigation quickly turned from a suicide to a murder investigation.

After investigators from the Waco PD Special Crimes Unit arrived, they learned that a 21 year old male had been shot in a bedroom of the home.

He had a single gunshot wound to the head and was pronounced dead at the scene. Further evidence found that the shooting possibly stemmed from a robbery attempt.

Investigators learned that this house was specifically targeted by the suspect. This was the second shooting attempt at this home, the first being on August 25th . During that shooting, the suspects actually targeted the wrong home and shot at a neighboring house.

The suspects were arrested by the U.S Marshalls Lone Star Task Force

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Cosmos

More Don't Miss

Trending now

Upcoming Events

Stay Connected