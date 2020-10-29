2 Arrested in Connection To September shooting death

Waco, TX- Waco Police have arrested two suspects and are looking for a third in connection with a September 25th shooting death of a 21-year-old man.

Kyle Eric Depolito, age 18 from Bellmead and Jose A Herrera, age 19 from Hillsboro, are being held on charges of capital murder with bond set at $1 million each.

It was at about 7:40 AM September 25 that Waco officers received a call at 312 Wagon Wheel in Waco initially of a possible suicide of a resident of the home.

However, after officers arrived, they were able to learn that something else had happened, and the investigation quickly turned from a suicide to a murder investigation.

After investigators from the Waco PD Special Crimes Unit arrived, they learned that a 21 year old male had been shot in a bedroom of the home.

He had a single gunshot wound to the head and was pronounced dead at the scene. Further evidence found that the shooting possibly stemmed from a robbery attempt.

Investigators learned that this house was specifically targeted by the suspect. This was the second shooting attempt at this home, the first being on August 25th . During that shooting, the suspects actually targeted the wrong home and shot at a neighboring house.

The suspects were arrested by the U.S Marshalls Lone Star Task Force