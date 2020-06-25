2 murder indictments issued for shooting at Waco apartment complex

The McLennan County Grand Jury indicted two men Thursday on murder charges connected to a deadly shooting last year.

20-year-old Leonard Brown and 24-year-old Donald Palmer are accused of killing 28-year-old Eric Lavelle Williams at the Costa Esmeralda Apartments on December 29th, 2019.

Police had been called to that location that Sunday at 11:40 a.m. on a report that someone had been shot and found Williams lying in the parking lot.

Police determined that the victim lived in the apartment complex and had been seen arguing with two other men when he was shot.

Williams was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Brown and Palmer are both being held in the McLennan County Jail.