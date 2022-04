WACO, Texas – 2 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in McLennan County. There is now a total of 69,150 cases.

A total of 861 deaths have been confirmed.

96 cases are currently active. 67,719 cases are estimated to be recovered. 3 cases are hospitalized. No cases are on ventilators.

For additional information – including age, race, ethnicity, gender, and more – you can visit www.covidwaco.com.

Source: City of Waco