20 Central Texas residents indicted on meth, trafficking, firearms charges

CENTRAL TEXAS – 20 Central Texas residents face federal drug trafficking and firearms charges stemming from five separate, but related, federal grand jury indictments unsealed Friday in Waco.

This was announced by U.S. Attorney Ashley C. Hoff; FBI Special Agent in Charge Christopher Combs, San Antonio Division; Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Director Steven McCraw; Temple Police Chief Shawn Reynolds; Killeen Police Chief Charles Kimble; and Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Special Agent in Charge Daniel C. Comeaux, Houston Division.

Indictment #1 – U.S. v. Gutierrez, et al.

This federal grand jury indictment charges the following defendants with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine:

Anthony Gutierrez, aka Cuzzo, age 34 of San Juan;

Jose Francisco Gutierrez, age 33 of Killeen;

Sarah Elizabeth Crigger, age 30 of Nolanville;

Bobby Quinton Gentile, age 43 of Holland;

Ashley Nicole Sutton, age 31 of Belton;

Wesley Warrick, age 50 of Cameron;

Carlos Avila, age 38 of Buckholts;

Joe David Beck, age 50 of Temple;

Lesleigh Arianne Bittner, age 33 of Belton;

Aleah Freitag, age 29 of Rockdale;

Kimberly Lee, age 26 of Gatesville;

Colton Lane Lewis, age 30 of Temple;

Angela Loy, age 32 of Temple;

Frank Medina Jr, age 43 of Temple;

Timothy Neal Nyquist, age 36 of Temple; and

Trisha Ann Sanchez, age 40 of Temple.

The indictment alleges the defendants conspired to distribute multiple kilogram quantities of methamphetamine in Bell County and surrounding areas since January 2020.

Over the past two days, federal, state and local authorities arrested 13 of the above defendants. Jose Gutierrez, Crigger and Lewis were already in custody prior to Thursday.

During this investigation, authorities seized approximately four kilograms of cocaine, approximately seven kilograms of methamphetamine, and half a dozen firearms.

Anthony Gutierrez, Jose Gutierrez, Crigger, Gentile, Sutton and Warrick face between ten years and life in federal prison upon conviction, because the quantity level charged is at least 500 grams. The remaining defendants face between five years and 40 years in federal prison upon conviction, because the quantity level charged is at least 50 grams.

Indictment #2 – U.S. v. Cory Joe Barton

This federal grand jury indictment charges 35-year-old Cory Joe Barton of Gatesville with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine. The indictment alleges that on November 11, 2020, he possessed at least 500 grams of methamphetamine. If convicted, Barton faces between ten years and life in federal prison. Barton was previously arrested.

Indictment #3 – U.S. v. Lori Oliphint

This federal grand jury indictment charges 43-year-old Lori Oliphint of Temple with possession with intent to distribute under 50 grams of methamphetamine on August 19, 2020. If convicted, Oliphint faces up to 20 years in federal prison. Authorities arrested Oliphint on Thursday.

Indictment #4 – U.S. v. Kayli Marie Guthrie

This federal grand jury indictment charges 21-year-old Kayli Marie Guthrie of Temple with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. The indictment alleges that on May 21, 2020, Guthrie was in possession of a Colt .45 caliber handgun. According to the indictment, Guthrie was convicted on March 27, 2020, in Bell County, for possession of a controlled substance less than one gram and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Authorities arrested Guthrie on Thursday night.

Indictment #5 – U.S. v. Annie Rose Lewis

This federal grand jury indictment charges 31-year-old Annie Rose Lewis of Temple with one count of convicted felon in possession of a firearm. The indictment alleges that on December 21, 2020, Lewis possessed a .380 caliber pistol. Lewis has a 2011 federal conviction for manufacturing counterfeit currency. If convicted, Lewis faces up to ten years in federal prison. Authorities arrested Lewis Friday.

The FBI, Temple Police Department, Killeen Police Department, Texas Department of Public Safety Narcotics Division and Drug Enforcement Administration conducted this investigation. The U.S. Marshals Service provided valuable assistance with the arrests. Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephanie Smith-Burris is prosecuting these cases.

Source: U.S. Department of Justice