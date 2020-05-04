20 shell casings found in the street after morning Waco shooting

Waco police found over 20 shell casings at the intersection of 10th Street and Ross Avenue after getting a shots fired call early Monday morning, but did not find the victim right away.

Police spokesman Garen Bynum said they got the call about 12:50 a.m.

While they were at the scene gathering evidence, they got another call of a gunshot victim at the Oak Lodge Motel where the victim managed to get.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where he was immediately taken into surgery.

It was not immediately known how many times he was hit, but police said he was stable after the surgery.

Police did not release the victim’s identity, but did say he lived at the Oak Lodge.

Police were investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting but did not have any suspect description or information to release at midday Monday.