20-Year-Old Dead in Killeen Shooting

KILLEEN, Texas. One person is dead after an early morning shooting. At 3:05 A.M, Killeen Police say they responded to a call at the Mickey’s convenience store at 3200 South Fort Hood Street. When they arrived, they found a man suffering from gun shot wounds.

The man was identified as 20-year-old, Shelby Jones. After paramedics performed life-saving procedures, Jones died at the scene.

5-year resident, Leon Walls, says crime in the area is far too frequent and residents need to step up.

“So people needs to start telling on folks. If you see something tell it. If you want to clean your city up then you have to help each other out,” says Walls.

The suspect is still on the loose. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477).