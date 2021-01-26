20,000 On McLennan County vaccine wait list

CVS Pharmacist Gerard Diebner prepares COVID-19 vaccine for nursing home residents at Harlem Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation, in the Harlem neighborhood of New York City. Officials are pushing for more COVID-19 vaccine doses as the effort to speed up inoculations collides with a lack of vaccine. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Tuesday that the city will run out of first doses of COVID-19 vaccine sometime Thursday without fresh supplies. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura, File)

The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District reports having over 20,000 people on the waitlist to receive the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, with the demand continuing to far outweigh the supply.

They encourage eligible individuals in groups 1A and 1B who want the vaccine to get on the waitlist here

They report the district will continue to receive consistent shipments of allocated vaccine.

The district says they are currently receiving 1,500 first-dose allocations and will receive the matching second dose allocation from the State at the appropriate time.

As a hub the district is regional provider of vaccine and cannot turn away anyone based on their residence.

Local leaders continue to advocate to state leadership for increased doses to McLennan County and our region. The district has the capability to serve as many as 10,000 per week at the clinic as soon as the State is able to provide the doses.