2019 ATHENA Leadership Award recipient named

WACO, Texas – The Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce is pleased to present the recipient of Waco’s 2019 ATHENA Leadership Award to RoseMary Mayes!

Mayes is the president of RM Mayes, LLC.

The ATHENA Award is presented to an exceptional female leader who has achieved excellence in her business or profession, has served the community in a meaningful way and has assisted other women in their attainment of professional goals and leadership skills.

For more than 30 years, RoseMary has managed and promoted businesses and non-profit organizations and volunteered extensively in our community. She is described as a woman who “lifts as she climbs,” and has extended a hand to her peers and the next generation of leaders alike.

Mayes’ specialty is stepping in to lead new or struggling companies and initiatives – managing, organizing, and leveraging contacts to help them grow.

While heading the American Red Cross Heart of Texas Chapter, RoseMary became responsible for the management of 16 county jurisdictions and four regional offices. She responded effectively to disasters in the 16 counties with “boots on the ground” and collaborated well with other emergency responders. Red Cross hired her to reinvigorate its fundraising efforts at a time when there was an ongoing need for donations, but no local disaster to spur them.

RoseMary has earned respect for her initiative. She originated and organized many first¬time events, several of which continue to this day. A prime example is the Heart of Texas Airshow, which has drawn widespread attention to Waco. As the initial organizer of the Airshow, she made a formal request to the U.S. military for jet teams and support for the Airshow. In response, she received a 250-page list of requirements. Nevertheless, she got the Airshow off the ground.

She has actively assisted women in achieving their full leadership potential. As one of the first women to serve in certain organizations, she performed admirably and, in doing so, blazed the trail for others. As the second woman ever to be nominated for Waco Rotary Club membership, she set an example as a board member and committee chair and supported other women’s efforts to join Waco-area Rotary Clubs.

She was one of the first women to serve on the HOT Fair & Rodeo Executive Committee, a select group making key decisions for this large non-profit organization that operates year-round. She also was the first woman to serve on the HOT Fair & Rodeo Board, where she has served for more than 20 years.

She has volunteered with many civic and service organizations for substantial lengths of time, including United Way of Waco-McLennan County, the Heart O’ Texas Fair & Rodeo, Waco Rotary Club, and the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce. She is a loyal volunteer, in her words, “Staying power is important. If I really believe in an organization and enjoy it, I stick with it. It doesn’t matter what level. I just want to help any way I can.”

RoseMary was one of 37 outstanding women nominated. The ATHENA Leadership Award was presented to Ms. McCall at the 2019 Leading Waco Women Serving Summit on November 7, 2019.

Part two of the Leading Waco Women Summit series will be held on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020 at Ridgewood Country Club. More information on the event and how to purchase tickets will be announced in the coming weeks. Photos from last week’s event are available on our website.

Local presenting sponsorship for Leading Waco Women is provided by Texas First State Bank. Platinum sponsorship is provided by Providence Breast Health Center, Waco Center for Women’s Health, Baylor University, and Di’Amore Fine Jewelers.

Source: Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce