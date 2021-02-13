2020 Baylor grads debate returning for in-person graduation in May

WACO, Texas: After switching three commencement ceremonies online over the last year, Baylor announced an in-person graduation ceremony for May this week and extended an invitation for all the 2020 graduates who missed the opportunity to walk the stage.

Ben Nortch graduated in December and is jumping at the opportunity to get a formal in-person ceremony in May.

“I am going to graduation in May, because I am fortunate enough to already be in Waco,” Nortch said. “We all want to be able to walk across that stage at the end of four years and feel as if we’ve completed that full circle.”

For others like Rochak Khatri, a May 2020 graduate, coming back for a ceremony isn’t as easy.

“I know I won’t be attending,” Khatri said. “That first week in May I’ll have both work and med school paperwork and everything, so it’s just not really feasible for me to go.”

Nortch was expecting to have an in-person ceremony in December, but was surprised to see the university decide to cancel the commencement in the summer, especially before hosting four home football games.

“Even if you wanted to have it indoors, you could’ve broken it up into smaller ceremonies by college, or they could’ve broken it up into undergrads and master’s students,” Nortch said. “December is so much smaller than May graduations are.”

Khatri thinks it was the right decision to keep the ceremonies online for the year.

“I don’t think they should have done any in-person graduations in 2020,” Khatri said. “It’s better for them to do it this year if they’re going to invite people back.”

Khatri says he’s alright with not having a ceremony, but for some, it’s something they’ve worked hard for.

“I think it’s just gonna be nice to be able to finally be able to kind of finish out my entire process at Baylor,” Nortch said.

Baylor is planning to host the in-person graduation for the 2020 graduates May 6 at McLane Stadium, followed by the 2021 graduates May 7-8.