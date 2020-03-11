2020 Census goes online for first time ever

WACO, Texas – Waco will join along with the rest of the United States by beginning their census count Thursday, and they have added a new submission option for the first time ever – the internet.

People will get census surveys sent to their homes and can submit them either by mail, to a census worker, or online. The survey is only nine questions and counts the population once every decade.

A more digital approach is due in part to budget cuts at the federal level.

“Because of those budget cuts, online is what they’re really pushing,” says Waco City Secretary Esmeralda Hudson. “Let’s get it done online. Let’s get it done while it’s safe. People are fearful of Corona right now, and just taking precautions. So it’s just good to get it done online, get it done on your phone, and you’re done. And you won’t have an enumerator come to your door.”

Waco only had a 63 percent response rate during the 2010 census, which is roughly average for Texas. They hope to exceed this percentage this time around.

The city says they hope the online tool will help their “hard to count” zones, which focuses primarily on low income areas and minorities, college students, and foster families.

You can learn more about the census here.