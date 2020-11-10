2020 Hurricane Season is breaking records

WACO, Texas – The 2020 Hurricane Season broke the record for the number of named storms in the Atlantic basin.

There have been 29 named storms so far, and there is the possibility of a 30th named storm in the next few days.

This isn’t the only record this season has broken. In fact, there have been twelve named storms to hit the United States. The previous record was set in 1916 after ten named storms made landfall in the U.S.

We also reached the Greek Alphabet for the first time since the 2005 hurricane season. Hurricane Delta, which was the third hurricane that reached Category 4 status this season, was the strongest Greek Alphabet-named hurricane on record.

Now, the National Hurricane Center is monitoring another area of disturbance in the Atlantic Basin. This area has a chance of development over the next five days.

If this does happen, the storm will be named Iota. It will be the 30th named storm of this hurricane season.

Hurricane season goes through November 30th.