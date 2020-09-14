2020 Hurricane Season is setting records

WACO, Texas – As of Monday, the National Hurricane Center is tracking five tropical systems at once – which is above average even for the peak of Hurricane Season.

The last time there were five tropical cyclones in the Atlantic was 1971, and this isn’t the first unusual thing we’ve seen this Hurricane Season.

From a massive Category 4 hurricane to the possibility of two tropical systems in the Gulf of Mexico at once, this season has been anything but ordinary.

Now the National Hurricane Center is tracking five tropical cyclones at the same time. One of those storms, Hurricane Sally, is projected to make landfall between Louisiana and Florida in the next few days.

“The storm surge projections continue to be worrisome, with anywhere from five to eight feet overall coast surge,” says Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves.

The latest named storm is Tropical Storm Vicky. Vicky is expected to be short-lived, but this leaves only one name left for the NHC to use for the 2020 Hurricane Season. That name is Wilfred.

It’s very likely we’ll see a storm named Wilfred in the next week or two, so what does the NHC do when they run out of names?

They switch over to the Greek Alphabet, which means we could see a Hurricane Alpha in the near future.

The National Hurricane Center hasn’t used the Greek Alphabet since the 2005 Hurricane Season, which had 28 named storms – including Hurricane Katrina, Rita and Wilma.