2020 Miss Heart O’ Texas Fair & Rodeo crowned

WACO, Texas – The new Miss Heart O’ Texas Fair & Rodeo has been crowned!

Rylee Ritchie was crowned on February 19, with Allyson Pechacek being named the first runner-up. The competition was held at the Extraco Events Center.

Ritchie is the daughter of Mike Ritchie and Jana Ritchie. She is currently a junior at Lorena High School – where she is a cheerleader and currently Cheer Captain, FCCLA Vice President, and a member of the track team, National Honor Society, and Student Council.

Outside of school, Ritchie is involved in Crossroads Church Youth Group, Teen Leadership Waco, Mayborn Museum Teen Team, and volunteers her time at both Meals on Wheels and CareNet Pregnancy Center. This will be her third year serving as a Heart O’ Texas Fair & Rodeo Sweetheart.

In order to compete for Miss Heart O’ Texas Fair & Rodeo, each contestant must have at least 100 hours of volunteer service in the community and a minimum of $500 sold in pre-sale Fair & Rodeo tickets, as well as participate in an interview process with three judges and give a short speech to the judges and audience.



Rylee Ritchie (left picture) has been crowned the 2020 Miss Heart O’ Texas Fair & Rodeo. Rylee is also pictured with first runner-up Allyson Pechacek. (Courtesy: Extraco Events Center)

In addition to being named the 2020 Miss Heart O’ Texas Fair & Rodeo, Ritchie will receive a $1,000 scholarship along with other prizes. She will make appearances in parades, schools, rodeos and be the hostess of the Heart O’ Texas Fair & Rodeo scheduled for October 8-18.

The primary purpose of the Sweetheart Program is to promote, support and represent the Heart O’ Texas Fair & Rodeo year-round in the community.

Source: Extraco Events Center