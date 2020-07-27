2020 Silo District Marathon canceled due to COVID-19

The 2020 Silo District Marathon will not happen this year, because of COVID-19.

The Gaines family rescheduled the marathon back in March to October because of the virus.

Magnolia is contacting all of the people who have signed up for the marathon and giving them the option to either defer their entry for the 2021 race or get a full refund.

The company says its number one priority is the safety of its guests, staff, and community.

Next year’s race is scheduled for April 23-25, 2021.

Those who want a refund will need to send an email to shop@magnolia.com by August 31st.

