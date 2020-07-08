2020 TriWaco Triathlon canceled due to COVID-19

WACO, Texas – The 2020 TriWaco Triathlon has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce posted on social media Wednesday that this decision comes “after careful consideration and guidance.”

The Chamber says its top priority is strengthening and growing the Waco economy while keeping the community safe and healthy. The 2021 TriWaco is currently being planned for July 11, 2021.

Registered participants will receive an email with instructions on how to request a refund or deferral to 2021.

Source: Greater Waco Chamber