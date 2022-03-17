WACO, Texas – Kelsiy Kniffen was crowned the new Miss Heart O’ Texas Fair & Rodeo on Wednesday.

The competition was held at the Extraco Events Center. Ellie Swain, from Lorena High School, was named first runner-up.

Kelsiy is the daughter of Trevor and Nikki Kniffen. She is currently a junior at Lorena High School, where she is very active as a member of Peer Assistance & Leadership, a Spirit Leader, a member of the National Honor Society, and Fellowship of Christian Athletes, and being involved in FFA events.

Outside of school, Kelsiy is active in her church, baking, skeet shooting, sports, and riding horses. After serving as Miss Heart O’ Texas Fair & Rodeo and graduating high school, she plans to attend Texas Tech Waco – majoring in Family Consumer Science and eventually become a High School Teacher/Coach.

In order to compete for Miss Heart O’ Texas Fair & Rodeo, each contestant must participate in an interview process with three judges and give a short speech to the judges and audience. In addition to being named the 2022 Miss Heart O’ Texas Fair & Rodeo, Kelsiy will receive a $1,000 scholarship – along with other prizes.

Kelsiy will be making appearances in parades, schools, rodeos and be the hostess of the Heart O’ Texas Fair & Rodeo scheduled for October 6-16.

The primary purpose of the Sweetheart Program is to promote, support and represent the Heart O’ Texas

Fair & Rodeo year-round in the community.

For more information about the Heart O’ Texas Fair & Rodeo, you can visit hotfair.com.