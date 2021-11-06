20th Annual Leatherneck 5k honors Marines

WACO—The Leatherneck 5k run serves as a fundraiser for any Marines in need — past and present.



“The Marine Corps generally is an organization, branch of the service, we support each other, and we’re just there for each other,” race director Ralph Getman said.

It was also a birthday celebration for the Marine Corps.

The oldest member passes a piece of cake to the youngest member to represent the passing of experience and knowledge from the old to the young.

David Garcia is the oldest in the detachment at 87 years old.



“The Marine Corps, it’s always been with me,” Garcia said.

He served from 1953 to 1956 in the Korean war.

This year, they incorporated more throughout the run such as a silent mile.



“We owe a tremendous amount of debt to those that have given their lives, the ultimate sacrifice for our country,” Getman said.

The silent mile was the last mile of the race, and participants were encouraged to be silent during that time and think about those who serve and have served our country.

Also, boots were lined up along part of the route. Each of the boots had a ribbon on them. Red white and blue ribbons represented veterans, camouflage represented active duty and black represented those who have died in combat.

This was also the kickoff for the Toys for Tots season.



“Toys for Tots is here, we’re ready to collect toys, and we want to reach out and be part of the community and receive donations so that we can give back to the community,” SSG Jacob Negley said.