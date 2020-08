Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

LAMPASAS, Texas- Texas DPS Troopers responded to a single vehicle fatality crash around 7 a.m. August 12th.

Troopers say 21-year-old Leosvan Diaz-Rodriguez was traveling southbound on US 281 in a 2006 GMC C4500.

Investigation revealed that the GMC left the west side of the roadway, crossed a private drive, then crossed back onto the roadway and entered the east barrow ditch.

The GMC rolled over and collided with a tree.

Rodriguez was pronounced deceased on the scene.