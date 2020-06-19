$21000 reward offered in stolen cattle case

A total of $21,000 in reward money has been put up for information leading to the arrest or indictment of those responsible for the theft of 75 head of cattle out of Falls County.

Originally, $1,000 was offered from the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association ” Operation Cow Thief” fund, with another $20,000 put up by Jason Farmer Livestock LLC.

The steers and heifers of varying weights and colors are branded with a laying-down “F” on the left hip and were taken from the Golinda area beginning in February 2019 through June 17, 2020.

Special Ranger Marvin Wills said a theft of this many animals is “just devastating” for any rancher, and he hopes someone will come forward with information to aid in the ongoing investigation.

“If you’ve seen something, say something,” he said. “It could help us recover the cattle, or at least get the owner restitution for the loss.”

Wills said all information is kept confidential, and tips may be provided anonymously by calling 888-830-2333.

Additionally, those with information may call Wills directly at 254-223-2330 or the Falls County Sheriff’s Department at 254-883-1431.