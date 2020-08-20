23-year-old victim of fatal Monday morning shooting in Waco identified

WACO, Texas- Waco Police have identified the 23-year-old victim of a Monday morning fatal shooting.

The shooting occurred at about 1:40 am at North 34th Street and Brooke Circle on August 17.

Officers were originally dispatched to a traffic crash after a vehicle had reportedly crash into a pole.

When officers arrived on-scene, they located 23-year-old Jonathan Breeding who was unresponsive.

While on-scene, officers soon realized he had been shot in the upper torso.

He was transported to a local hospital but was later pronounced dead.

