23-year-old victim of fatal Monday morning shooting in Waco identified

WACO, Texas- Waco Police have identified the 23-year-old victim of a Monday morning fatal shooting.
The shooting occurred at about 1:40 am at North 34th Street and Brooke Circle on August 17.
Officers were originally dispatched to a traffic crash after a vehicle had reportedly crash into a pole.
When officers arrived on-scene, they located 23-year-old Jonathan Breeding who was unresponsive.
While on-scene, officers soon realized he had been shot in the upper torso.
He was transported to a local hospital but was later pronounced dead.