25-year-old held on $1,000,000 bond for Killeen murder

KILLEEN, TX – A 25-year-old man is sitting in the Bell County Jail on a $1 million dollar bond on a murder charge.

On Friday, the Bell County District Attorney’s Office issued a complaint charging Bryan Dunn from the Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling in the District of Columbia with the murder of 48-year-old Luis Cosme of Killeen.

The shooting happened Wednesday night on Reese Creek Road.

Police say a female and Dunn were involved in a disturbance. When Cosme intervened, police say he was shot by Dunn. He then forced the female into his car and left the area. She was later released in Round Rock.

Cosme died from his injuries that night.

The incident remains under investigation.

