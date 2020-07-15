2500 acres burned in Mills County fire, still not under control

An estimated 2500 acres have burned in a fire that has been going since Saturday in Mills County.

The Texas A&M Forest Service said as of Wednesday morning the fire was only 60-percent contained.

The Mills County Sheriff’s Office reported the fire was burning in an area along FM 45 near the Mills and Brown County lines, with the flames crossing over into Brown County in spots.

A Sheriff’s Office spokesman and a volunteer firefighter said that the fire appeared to have started near a deer camp but the exact cause could not be determined.

The fire had burned a few other deer camps and was threatening at least one home.

A large air tanker had laid down a line of fire retardant between the fire and the home to slow the fire’s progression and allow ground resources time to work on suppressing or diverting the fire away saving the home.

Texas A&M Forest Service Fire Personnel and Equipment (TFS), Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System (TIFMAS)Engines, and local fire departments were working the fire.

Crews continued to construct and improve containment lines with dozers and motor graders, and engines monitored and put out hot spots along the fire lines.

An Aerial Supervision Aircraft checked the fire today to look for any active fire, significant heat and line issues.