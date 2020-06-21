$25,000 reward offered for information after skeletal remains identified as Private Gregory Morales

QUANTICO, VA– Authorities have positively identified the skeletal remains discovered in Killeen, Texas on June 19, 2020.

The remains are those of missing soldier Private Gregory Morales.

U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command Special Agents discovered the remains in a field near the 3200 block of Florence Road.

Foul play is suspected at this point in the investigation.

Army Special Agents are working closely with the Killeen Police Department and are offering a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone with credible information concerning the circumstances surrounding the death of Morales.

Morales was positively identified using dental records with the assistance of the U.S. Army Dental Corps.

Private Morales was last seen driving his personally owned vehicle outside of Fort Hood in Killeen, Texas on the night of Aug. 19, 2019.

The last known verbal contact with Morales was Aug. 20, 2019.

Morales, also known as Gregory Wedel, was out processing from the Army and was scheduled to be discharged within a couple of days when he disappeared.

Wedel was his last name before taking his wife’s name in marriage.

An autopsy is scheduled to determine the cause and manner of death.

At this point, investigators have no credible information that this case is in any way connected to the search for Pfc. Vanessa Guillen who went missing from Fort Hood in April. That investigation is still being aggressively investigated.

Persons with information can contact Army CID Special Agents at 254-287-2722 or the Military Police Desk at 254-288-1170. They can also anonymously submit information athttps://www.cid.army.mil/report-a-crime.html. They can also contact their local police departments. People wishing to remain anonymous will be honored to the degree allowable under the law and the information will be held in the strictest confidence allowable.