Waco, Tx-Twenty-six cases of COVID-19 are confirmed as of today, bringing the total number of cases to date to 5,322, with one additional death.

There are 1,742 estimated active cases, and 3,508 estimated cases who have recovered. Forty-six cases are hospitalized. Of the 46 hospitalized, 33 cases are McLennan County residents. Twelve cases are on ventilators. There have been a total of 72 deaths in McLennan County.